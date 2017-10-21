× Bicyclist fatally hit by vehicle in Caledonia

CALEDONIA — Caledonia police are investigating after a father was fatally hit by a vehicle Friday night, October 20th.

Police said at around 9:45 p.m., the 39-year-old father was riding his bike with his 15-year-old son down Douglas Avenue near Middle Road when he was hit.

When first responders arrived, good samaritans on scene were performing CPR on the victim. The father was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officials said the vehicle that struck the victim fled the scene leaving multiple pieces from the vehicle, including the passenger side mirror. With help from the Racine Police Department, the vehicle and the driver were located. The driver, a Racine man, was taken into custody for the hit-and-run.

If anyone has witnessed the accident or has other information regarding the incident, please contact Capt. Brian Wall of the Caledonia Police Department at 835-4423 ext. 139 or Crimestoppers toll-free at 888-636-9330 or 262-636-9330.

