× BrightFarms issues regional recall of produce amid E. coli concern

ROCHELLE, Il. — BrightFarms has issued a voluntary recall Saturday, October 21st on packaged produce that is sold in Roundy’s Supermarkets due to the potential presence of E. coli at its greenhouse farm in Illinois, according to a recent release.

Officials said the affected BrightFarms branded products are sold at Mariano’s Markets in Illinois and Metro Market and Pick ‘n Save stores in Wisconsin.

The recall includes the below salad products packaged in clear, plastic clamshells with best by dates located on the label of the package: 10/24/2017, 10/25/2017, 10/26/2017, 10/27/2017 and 10/28/2017.

BrightFarms Baby Spinach (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)

BrightFarms Spring Mix (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)

BrightFarms Spinach Blend (4 oz. package)

BrightFarms Baby Greens Blend (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)

BrightFarms Baby Kale (3 oz. package)

BrightFarms Baby Arugula (4 oz. package)

BrightFarms Baby Romaine Mix (4 oz. package)

Basil products, packaged in clear plastic clamshells with best by dates located on the label of the package: 10/20/2017, 10/21/2017, 10/22/2017, 10/23/2017 and 10/24/2017.

BrightFarms Basil (.75 oz. and 2 oz. package)

BrightFarms Thai Basil (.75 oz. package)

BrightFarms Lemon Basil (.75 oz. package)

BrightFarms said they chose to take this action out of an abundance of caution after receiving routine lab results and discovering that certain product may have been compromised. Affected retailers have been instructed to remove all affected products from store shelves.

Although most strains of E. coli are harmless, others may make individuals sick. Some strains of E. coli may create harmful bacterium that can cause bloody diarrhea and dehydration. Seniors, the very young, and persons with compromised immune systems are the most susceptible to foodborne illnesses.

The recall is limited to products grown at the company’s Rochelle, Illinois farm. BrightFarms products from greenhouses in other regions are not affected.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products should discard them or return them to their place of purchase for a full refund.