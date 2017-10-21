Get your Christmas shopping done early at the Farm and Fleet Toyland event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK CREEK -- Is it Christmas yet? It may not feel like it but Christmas is just a few months away which means it's time to start shopping at the Farm and Fleet Toyland event!

About Farm and Fleet Toyland (website)

As a kid, you remember racing down the stairs, ready to open the beautifully wrapped presents underneath the Christmas tree. At Blain's Farm & Fleet, we understand the importance of making those same Christmas memories with your own family. That's why we bring our annual tradition, Toyland, back every year. Starting October 21st, our stores make the magical transition into Toyland. We offer toys your children will remember, from Star Wars to Barbie to Fisher-Price, all at great Blain's prices. Create your own holiday traditions and start your Merry Christmas with Blain's Farm & Fleet.

The toy brands your children love. From Hot Wheels to Barbie, you can find a large selection of Fisher Price, Playskool, Hasbro, and Mattel toys and games. And oh, what a great selection of Ertl farm toys! Don't forget to check out other name brand selections such as Buffalo Games, Breyer, Cardinal Games, Crayola, K'Nex, LeapFrog, Lego, Little Tikes, Mega Bloks, Melissa & Doug, Minions, Nerf, Patch, Paw Patrol, Peg Perego, Playhut, Random House, Replogle Globes, Schleich, Simon & Schuster, Shopkins, Star Wars, Step 2, Uncle Milton, Vtech, and White Mountain Puzzles.