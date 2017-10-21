Grafton police officers respond to smell of smoke; pull man from burning apartment

GRAFTON — Grafton police officers are being praised for saving a man’s life from an early morning fire on Saturday, October 21st.

According to the Grafton Fire Department, around 12:30 a.m., Grafton police officers were investigating an unrelated call when they smelled smoke at an apartment complex located on Delaware Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located smoke coming from an apartment window. They made access to the apartment and quickly removed a man sleeping on a couch inside. He was uninjured.

PHOTO GALLERY

Officers were able to close the doors in the apartment and were able to contain the fire to just the one apartment.

“Actions by our Officers likely saved a life and stopped major damage to the complex,” said the Village of Grafton Fire Department.

Assisting fire departments were Cedarburg, Port Washington, Mequon, Thiensville, Fredonia and Saukville.

Damage is estimated at $100,000.