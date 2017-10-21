× Jake Gyllenhaal appears in Calvin Klein ad as a doting father

Thank you Calvin Klein, because Jake Gyllenhaal as a dad is everything.

Gyllenhaal appeared as a doting father in a new commercial for Calvin Klein’s Eternity fragrance that was posted to YouTube on Thursday. Gyllenhaal became the face of Eternity fragrance a few weeks ago in a new ad campaign that features model Liya Kebede and 4-year-old actress Leila.

The 60 second black and white commercial, shot by director Cary Fukunaga, shows Gyllenhaal and Kebede reciting E. E. Cummings’s “I Carry Your Heart With Me” to the young girl.

It will make you melt.

If Gyllenhaal as a dad is believable, that’s because he’s been saying for years he’s ready to be a father.

“I want to continue becoming more of an adult than I already am,” he told People in September. “Hopefully with a family of my own.”

In September 2015 he told Inquirer.Net that “nothing gets me more excited than thinking about being able to have a family and to be a father and husband. There is no other purpose I can see in the world than that.”

Then in July 2015 he echoed his sentiments again saying, “I am not a father yet, but it is definitely a dream of mine, should I be lucky to have that to happen.”

Bottom line — can someone please get him a kid!