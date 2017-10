MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a man was shot in the street near 22nd and Wisconsin Saturday evening, October 21st.

The Marquette Police Department tweeted a safety alert just before 6:30 p.m. — but have confirmed there is no threat to the campus.

SAFETY ALERT Shots fired reported near 22nd & Wisconsin. More details will be sent to your MU email when available. — Marquette Police (@MarquettePD) October 21, 2017

Safety alert update: No threat to campus. Man, not affiliated with Marquette, shot near 22nd and Wisconsin Ave. MPD investigating. — Marquette Police (@MarquettePD) October 22, 2017

The victim was transported from the scene with non-life threatening injuries.

Milwaukee police are handling the investigation.

