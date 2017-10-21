× Milwaukee Admirals drop 1st game of season to IceHogs, 5-2

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Admirals lost for the first time this season, dropping a 5-2 decision to the Rockford IceHogs at the Panther Arena on Saturday night.

Emil Pettersson and Tyler Kelleher both continued their hot play as they accounted for the Milwaukee goals. Pettersson had two points on the night to push his team-leading total to eight (2g-6a), which includes four multi-point games. While Kelleher found the back of the net for the fourth consecutive game and now shows five red-lighters on the young campaign.

Rockford grabbed a 1-0 lead on William Pelletier’s first goal of the season at 12:24. However, less than two minutes later Pettersson knotted the score from the slot off a beautiful drop pass from Stephen Perfetto.

Rockford would score the next two goals, including a shorthanded goal at 14:08 of the second by Vinnie Hinostroza, to grab a 3-1 lead heading into the third.

Kelleher got the Ads within one when he lit the lamp just six seconds into a Milwaukee power-play. Unfortunately for the Admirals, that would be as close as they would get. Rockford’s David Kempf scored a pair in the third and Hinostroza added another to close out the win.

The Admirals look to extract some revenge when they travel to Rockford for their next game next Friday, October 27 at 7 pm. Milwaukee’s next home game will be on November 1 when they host the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

Tickets can be purchased at the team’s office, located at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave, during the week from 9:00 am-5:00 pm. In addition, tickets can be purchased over the phone by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000 or clicking here. Tickets are also available at the Panther Arena and Milwaukee Theatre Box Office.

Don’t forget to follow the Admirals on Twitter (@mkeadmirals) and on Facebook.