× Milwaukee Admirals remain undefeated with win over Hershey Bears

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Admirals now lead 4-1 after their recent win against the Hershey Bears Friday, October 20th at Panther Arena.

Tyler Kelleher scored for their third consecutive game to help lead the Admirals to a 4-1 win over the Hershey Bears Friday night in the Ads home opener and keep them as the lone undefeated team in the AHL.

The Admirals offense continued their hot play as 11 different players found their way onto the score sheet, while Anders Lindback won for the fourth time in four starts, making 15 saves and helping the teams penalty kill go a perfect 5-for-5.

The game against the Bears was the first match-up between the two teams since Hershey best the Admirals in game 6 of the Calder Cup Finals at the Bradley Center back in 2006. It was the first regular season contest since March 26, 2003, also a 4-1 Ads victory.

Kelleher got the Ads on the board first, scoring the opening goal for Milwaukee for the third consecutive game. The New Hampshire alum now has a team leading four goals on the young season.

Hershey’s Wayne Simpson tied the game up with just over nine minutes to play in the first period, but that’s all the Bears would get as Lindback shut the door the rest of the way.

Milwaukee’s Tyler Moy earned his first career game-winner, scoring with 7:09 to go in the second and then Vladislav Kamenev and Harry Zolnierczyk provided the insurance tallies in the third period.

The Admirals get right back at it from Panther Arena as they host the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday night, October 21st at 6:00 p.m.