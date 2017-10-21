× Police: 2 bodies recovered from Kinnickinnic River

MILWAUKEE — Two bodies were recovered from the Kinnickinnic River near Chase Avenue by the Milwaukee Fire Department dive personnel Saturday, October 21st.

Milwaukee police continue to investigate the circumstances that lead to the death of a 43-year-old man and a yet-to-be identified woman. According to a witness, the man jumped into the river after he and the woman got into an argument. Shortly after, the woman also jumped into the water.

Officials said at this time there does not appear to be any signs of foul play.

