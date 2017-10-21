× Red Cross assisting 6 people displaced after 2-alarm house fire near 26th and Auer

MILWAUKEE — The Red Cross is assisting six people following a two-alarm house fire early Saturday morning, October 21st.

Firefighters were called to the area of 26th and Auer around 6:00 a.m.

Officials said three adults and three children were displaced.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.