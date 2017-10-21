Silver Alert: Search is on for 70-year-old James Demeuse

TOWN OF GENEVA — A Sliver Alert has been issued for 70-year-old James Demeuse from the Town of Geneva. Officials say he was last seen Friday, October 20th.

Demeuse was last seen on foot just after 6:15 p.m. in the median of HWY 12 in the area of mile marker 327, between Elkhorn and Lake Geneva.

Authorities describe Demeuse as a 5’7″, 160 pound white man with balding gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue Fila shirt, black pants and white Nike tennis shoes. He also has a tattoo of a devil on his right forearm.

If you have information on where Demeuse could be, you are urged to call the Town of Geneva Police Department at 262-723-3700.