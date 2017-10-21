Thieves ram U-Haul into Louis Vuitton store in $150,000 smash-and-grab

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thieves smashed a U-Haul van into a Louis Vuitton store in Columbus, Ohio, in a pre-dawn raid, shattering the storefront’s glass and sweeping up an estimated $150,000 in luxury goods, police said.

The suspects remain at large after making off with handbags and other stolen merchandise from the store at Easton Town Center early Thursday.

“Driving a van through the front door of a store is pretty brazen,” Columbus police Sgt. Dean Worthington told reporters Friday. “To go in and take as much as (they) did is even more brazen.”

The number of suspects is unclear. On Saturday, police were processing evidence, going over fingerprints and DNA evidence from the scene, Worthington told CNN in an email.

Police have also reviewed surveillance footage of the theft but haven’t made any video public.

Representatives of the luxury retailer were not immediately available for comment Saturday.