Wisconsin Badgers go up against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall
MADISON — Undefeated Wisconsin Badgers (6-0) take on the Maryland Terrapins (3-3) on their homecoming weekend on Saturday, October 21st at Camp Randall. The Badgers are seeking their first 7-0 mark since 2004.
Here is a look at the game:
First quarter:
- Badgers: Max Bortenschlager pass to to the right intercepted by T.J. Edwards and returned for 54 yards for a TOUCHDOWN. Rafael Gaglianone extra point is good. Badgers lead 7-0.