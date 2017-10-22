4-sport athlete a leader on and off the field at West Bend East

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST BEND--Kyle Yochem is a running back on the West Bend East football team. The senior was also named a captain this year. Kyle helped lead the Suns to the playoffs this season. Kyle also competes in wrestling, track & field, and baseball for West Bend East. Besides that he cooks and helps out at his family's business, a bar & grill in West Bend. He plans on being an anesthesiologist. So he says med school will come after getting an undergraduate degree. Kyle also recently survived a car accident, after he fell asleep while driving. He says he was able to walk away with just a scratch on his arm.

Kyle Yochem

West Bend East Senior

Football, Wrestling, Track & Field, Baseball