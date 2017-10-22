× Breaking: 9 hurt in crash on Highway 23 in Fond du Lac; 1 life-threatening

FOND DU LAC — A major crash has occurred Sunday evening, October 22nd in Fond du Lac.

Officials with the Fond du Lac Fire Department tweeted Sunday evening, indicating they’re responding to the crash on Highway 23 at Whispering Springs.

Nine people were hurt. One suffered life-threatening injuries, but Flight for Life was unable to fly due to the weather.

Highway 23 has been closed.

Breaking: Major Crash on Highway 23 at Whispering Springs. Multiple patients being treated. Eden and North FDL on scene to assist 23 closed — Fond du Lac Fire (@fdlfire) October 22, 2017

Update: Total 9 patients transported from scene, 1 with life threatening injuries. @fflfdl called to scene but unable to fly due to weather. — Fond du Lac Fire (@fdlfire) October 22, 2017

