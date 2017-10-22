Breaking: 9 hurt in crash on Highway 23 in Fond du Lac; 1 life-threatening
FOND DU LAC — A major crash has occurred Sunday evening, October 22nd in Fond du Lac.
Officials with the Fond du Lac Fire Department tweeted Sunday evening, indicating they’re responding to the crash on Highway 23 at Whispering Springs.
Nine people were hurt. One suffered life-threatening injuries, but Flight for Life was unable to fly due to the weather.
Highway 23 has been closed.
