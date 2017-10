GREEN BAY — Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr made an emotional return to Lambeau Field Sunday, October 22nd.

The 83-year-old Starr joined other former Packers when the organization honored members of the 1967 championship team.

What an honor to have members of the 1967 Ice Bowl team at today's game! #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/JYN8QnBcnZ — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 22, 2017

That squad that won the “Ice Bowl” against the Dallas Cowboys before taking the title against the Oakland Raiders.

Starr is recovering from two strokes and a heart attack suffered in 2014.

