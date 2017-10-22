× Green Bay takes on New Orleans Saints; first game this season without Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY — Brett Hundley will make his first NFL start as quarterback after Aaron Rodgers was put on injured reserve due to a broken collarbone from last week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Green Bay Packers (4-2) host the New Orleans Saints (3-2) at Lambeau Field Sunday, October 22nd.

Here is an update on the score of the game.

First Quarter

Packers: Aaron Jones rush to the middle for 46 yards for a TOUCHDOWN. Mason Crosby extra point is good. Packers lead 7-0.

Second Quarter