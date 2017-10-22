× “I do have time:” Justin Timberlake to perform at halftime during Super Bowl 🏈

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Justin Timberlake will perform at halftime during the Super Bowl on February 4th in Minnesota — at the brand new US Bank Stadium!

Timberlake made the announcement on Twitter Sunday night, October 22nd, and the NFL confirmed:

https://twitter.com/jtimberlake/status/922251373311176705