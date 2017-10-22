× Manhunt for suspect underway after stolen vehicle used in attempted carjacking in Grafton

GRAFTON — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 19-year-old Milwaukee man after an attempted carjacking on October 6th in Grafton.

According to Grafton police, though this man is being actively sought by police, his name is being withheld pending formal charges.

Grafton police said the vehicle used in this incident has been recovered, and was stolen in Milwaukee earlier on October 6th. It was caught on camera in the Grafton Commons parking lot prior to the attempted carjacking, police said. Police noted it is a “unique type of vehicle.”

The search for the suspect is ongoing.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.