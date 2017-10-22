McConnell dismisses President Trump attacks on himself, GOP

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Sunday brushed off harsh criticism he has received in the past from President Donald Trump and said he trusts President Trump as a negotiating partner.

“I’m not particularly concerned about all of this,” McConnell said when asked on CNN’s “State of the Union” about President Trump’s attacks.

He continued, “I refuse to get diverted off on the various comments that may be made at one time or another.”

Asked flatly if he trusted President Trump, McConnell responded, “I do.”

The two appeared at a news conference at the White House on Monday in which President Trump said they were “closer than ever before.”

The meeting, and the President’s conciliatory words, came after weeks of President Trump leveling criticism at McConnell, who President Trump has blamed for stalled health care legislation.