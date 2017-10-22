Police: 3-year-old in critical condition, shot by 6-year-old brother

PHILADELPHIA — Police in Philadelphia say a three-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in the head by his six-year-old brother.

Authorities say the younger boy suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of his forehead just after 3 p.m. Saturday, October 21st. The two boys were on the second floor of their north Philadelphia home when the shooting happened.

The injured boy was taken to Temple University Hospital.

Investigators tell WPVI-TV in Philadelphia that they believe a 12-year-old brother also was at home, but no adults.