President Trump on North Korea: ‘We’re prepared for anything’

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 05: US President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a meeting with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R), Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee Orrin Hatch, other members of congress and his administration regarding tax reform in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on September 5, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images)
This picture taken on September 3, 2017 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 4, 2017 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un attending a meeting with a committee of the Workers' Party of Korea about the test of a hydrogen bomb, at an unknown location. North Korea said it detonated a hydrogen bomb designed for a long-range missile on September 3 and called its sixth and most powerful nuclear test a 'perfect success', sparking world condemnation and promises of tougher US sanctions. / AFP PHOTO / KCNA VIA KNS / STR / South Korea OUT / REPUBLIC OF KOREA OUT ---EDITORS NOTE--- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT 'AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS THIS PICTURE WAS MADE AVAILABLE BY A THIRD PARTY. AFP CAN NOT INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, LOCATION, DATE AND CONTENT OF THIS IMAGE. THIS PHOTO IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY AFP. / (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump boasted that the US is “prepared for anything” when it comes to the North Korea nuclear crisis and emphasized the importance of China’s role during an interview with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo broadcast on Sunday morning
President Trump said he believes Chinese President Xi Jinping has “the power to do something very significant with respect to North Korea.”
But no matter Xi’s actions, President Trump said the United States is “prepared for anything” when it comes to North Korea.
“We’ll see what happens. … We are so prepared, like you wouldn’t believe,” he said.
President Trump further praised China’s actions on North Korea, adding that he and Xi have an “exceptional relationship.”
“They have been helping us,” President Trump said. “They’re closing off their banking systems to North Korea. They have cut the oil way down. Now, the banking systems we can see, because they all come through (the United States) as you know.”
But the President maintained that though China is assisting in keeping North Korea’s aggressions at bay, the United States has their own preparations underway.
“You would be shocked to see how totally prepared we are if we need to be,” he added. “Would it be nice not to do that? The answer is yes. Will that happen? Who knows, who knows, Maria.”
Previously President Trump has criticized China for not doing enough to rein in North Korea.