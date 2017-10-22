“Thank You for Your Service:” Vets, active-duty military can watch new film for free!

MILWAUKEE — U.S. veterans and active-duty servicemembers have the opportunity watch the new “Thank You for Your Service” film at AMC Theatres for FREE!

Universal Pictures and AMC Theatres have announced that on Thursday, October 26th, up to 10,000 free tickets will be presented to U.S. veterans and active-duty servicemembers for DreamWorks Pictures’ Thank You for Your Service—at more than 400 AMC locations nationwide.

According to a press release, each of the first 25 servicemembers (per location) with valid, government-issued ID who request a ticket will be given one free admission to the 7:00 p.m. preview screening.

From the writer of American Sniper and the studio that brought you Lone Survivor, the film follows a group of U.S. soldiers returning from Iraq who struggle to integrate back into family and civilian life, while living with the memory of a war that threatens to destroy them long after they’ve left the battlefield.

Thank You for Your Service arrives in theaters nationwide on October 27th.

The promotion will be available at all AMC Theatres playing “Thank You for Your Service.”

Free tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and may only be picked up at the AMC box office on October 26.

Each guest must present a valid government-issued military ID to receive their ticket, with a limit of one free ticket for each military ID presented, while supplies last.

This offer is valid for the 7:00 p.m. showing of the film on October 26, only.