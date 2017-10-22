× “This thing has blossomed:” Thousands attend 3rd annual Harry Potter Festival in Jefferson

JEFFERSON — Thousands visited Jefferson, Wisconsin this weekend for the third annual Harry Potter Festival.

City officials estimated more than 40,000 would attend the three day festival, from October 20th through the 22nd.

The festival, which used to be held in Edgerton, included a Quidditch tournament, a live wizards chess game, a Horcrux hunt, a sorting hat experience and even helicopter rides to get a bird’s eye view of the festivities.

Live music, book readings, dueling classes and costume contests also took place.

A drive-in theater played Harry Potter movies for three nights for fans to enjoy.

To prepare for crowds, local police teamed up with the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

It was the first time the city has dealt with such a large amount of people.

City officials said planning for the festival began in January. A private security firm was hired to work overnight and protect vendor sites.

“It was really fun walking in and hearing all the music and everything and seeing everyone dressed up and being with other crazy fans like me,” Maggie Garvey, Harry Potter fan said.

“I’m very touched and moved to just see how this thing has blossomed. Third year, to see how it’s going and it’s amazing, it really is. We never expected it to grow this big,” Scott Kramer, founder said.