2 arrested after pursuit reaching speeds of up to 104 mph in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — Two people were arrested Monday, October 23rd following a pursuit after a traffic stop in Racine County — with the pursuit reaching speeds of up to 104 miles-per-hour.

It began around 9:00 a.m. on State Highway 20 near Old Yorkville Road. That’s where a deputy observed a white SUV pass him with loud exhaust and a missing rear window.

A traffic stop was initiated, and the driver was identified as a 35-year-old man; his passenger a 39-year-old woman.

The deputy soon learned the man had a warrant for his arrest out of Milwaukee for armed robbery, and when the deputy approached to take him into custody, he drove away at a high rate of speed.

A pursuit ensued, with speeds reaching up to 104 miles-per-hour.

The deputy pursued the vehicle until it stopped near the intersection of State Highway 20 and County Highway D. A high-risk traffic stop was initiated, and the man and woman were taken into custody.

An investigation revealed the man had heroin on him.

Charges of fleeing/eluding, recklessly endangering safety, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm by a felon have been referred against the man.

Charges of possession with intent to deliver heroin, misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia were referred against the woman.

The investigation is ongoing.