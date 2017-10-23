“30 varieties of apples:” Pick your own memories year round at Apple Holler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STURTEVANT -- It's a family tradition each and every fall: a trip to Apple Holler. Carl spent the morning in Sturtevant, where they are int eh middle of another busy season.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Apple Holler (website)

What you will learn about us at Apple Holler is upon entering the seventy-acre orchard, you are engulfed by over 30,000 dwarf apples trees with the choice of over 30 varieties of apples in addition to pears, peaches, pumpkins, and sugar snap peas. In the main building you can peruse a diverse selection of delicious bakery, deli items, unique gifts and homemade pantry items and proceed to enjoy a home-style meal in the friendly and comfortable setting that reminds one of Grandma’s farm kitchen.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This down-home setting, that is a regular meeting place for thousands of families and friends, has not always been what it is today. This Wisconsin treasure has taken many forms throughout the years. It has taken many decades of hard-working and dedicated individuals to create the special atmosphere that so many have come to love and enjoy.