× 44-year-old Kenosha County man arrested for 10th OWI offense

KENOSHA — A 44-year-old man from Trevor, Wisconsin was arrested Friday night, October 20th for operating while intoxicated, 10th offense.

According to authorities, the arrest was made after a concerned citizen observed a 2000 Dodge Dakota traveling westbound on Highway C (Wilmot Road) near Highway MB (160th Avenue) in a reckless fashion and called 911.

The concerned witness remained on the phone while following the vehicle — giving updates on their location. This aided Sheriff Deputies in locating the suspect vehicle.

Sheriff’s deputies made contact with the driver at his residence while he was still seated in the vehicle.

Investigation into the incident resulted in the subsequent arrest of the driver for Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated (10th Offense), as well as numerous traffic citations.