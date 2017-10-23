Caught on camera: Police ask for your help to ID suspect who burglarized church

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in a burglary at St. Gregory the Great Parish and School near 63rd and Oklahoma on the city’s southwest side.

Officials say an unknown male suspect broke into the building around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 19th. He stole items and ransacked the area before he fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.

