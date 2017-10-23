Caught on camera: Police ask for your help to ID suspect who burglarized church

Posted 1:14 pm, October 23, 2017, by , Updated at 01:16PM, October 23, 2017

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in a burglary at St. Gregory the Great Parish and School near 63rd and Oklahoma on the city’s southwest side.

Officials say an unknown male suspect broke into the building around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 19th. He stole items and ransacked the area before he fled the scene.

Suspect in St. Gregory the Great burglary

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.

