Comfort food without the calories: Simple soup recipe that’s thick, creamy while still being healthy

MILWAUKEE -- A warm bowl of soup can be very comforting -- especially on a cold fall day. But creamy soups are often loaded with calories. Heather Ferber of Better Healthy by Heather joins Real Milwaukee with simple swaps that will give your soups a creamy consistency without using a drop of dairy.

No Cream of Broccoli Soup

2 Tablespoons olive oil

1 small sweet onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

pinch of salt to taste

2 medium Yukon gold potatoes, peeled, cooked and chopped

and chopped 1 small head of broccoli, chopped

2 cups coconut water

1 cup water

1 small bunch cilantro, chopped

**avocado – optional**

**Optional toppings – sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, scallions, nutritional yeast, herbamare, red pepper flakes, paprika, sea salt, or pepper.

Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the onions and a pinch of sea salt. Sauté until light brown – about 5-7 minutes. Add in garlic and cook another 2 minutes. Add the chopped broccoli and coconut water. Put on lid and cook over medium heat until broccoli is softened.

Carefully, transfer hot ingredients to a blender. Add in the already cooked potatoes and the fresh cilantro. Blend well until thick soupy texture is achieved. Use the additional cup of water to thin the soup if needed.

You can add an avocado for even more creaminess and it blends in nicely with the green broccoli.

When serving, top with desired toppings such as sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, scallions, nutritional yeast, herbamare, red pepper flakes, paprika, sea salt, pepper,