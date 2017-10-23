Dodge County: 2 suspects sought in robbery at Sensations Lingerie in Beaver Dam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DODGE COUNTY -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery that took place Sunday, October 22nd at Sensations Lingerie -- located on State Highway 33 in the Town of Beaver Dam.

According to the Sheriff's Office, two male subjects entered the business and were able to steal an undisclosed amount of money while the employee was secured in room within the building. No weapons were believed to have been used during the robbery -- and no one was injured.

One suspect was wearing a grey sweatshirt, orange gloves, and blue jeans. The second suspect was wearing a grey/black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and carrying a black and green duffel bag.

Both subjects are believed to have been wearing masks.

If anyone has information regarding this incident or as to the identity of these 2 suspects, please contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726.