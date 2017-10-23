Family “looking nonstop” for missing 70-year-old man, aided by K9 search team

TOWN OF GENEVA — The family of a missing 70-year-old man searches for him — three days after his disappearance. Family members are hoping for good news — and some answers.

There is a K9 search team from Illinois now helping the family look for James DeMeuse. Everyone is combing through an area near the interchange between Highways 12 and 50. DeMeuse’s daughter says James suffers from dementia. The family is upset they were not notified when DeMeuse was released from jail on Friday.

“I never thought I’d be looking for my father,” said Tammy Wrzesinski, DeMeuse’s daughter. “We’ve been out every day looking nonstop.”

Town of Geneva police say they arrested DeMeuse last Thursday after responding to a domestic disturbance at DeMeuse’s home. His daughter said DeMeuse’s dementia can lead to drastic mood swings. She also said he has serious physical health problems that make her even more concerned for his well-being.

“He had heart problems, he has high blood pressure,” Wrzesinski said.

Officials at the Walworth County Jail confirm DeMeuse was released Friday around 3:30 p.m. Town of Geneva police say he was last seek walking through a field behind Aurora Hospital toward Highway 12.

Around 6:30 p.m. Friday, a witness reported seeing DeMeuse walking in the median along Highway 12 toward Highway 50.

DeMeuse’s family questions the decision of jail officials to release DeMeuse on his own — and without notifying the family.

“I think it could’ve been handled better,” Wrzesinski said.

An officer at the jail said on Monday they typically do not make any kind of notification for a release.

Wrzesinski said the message she wants now is the one letting her know her dad has been found — and is safe.

“I don’t want to blame anyone. I just, I’m concerned,” Wrzesinski said.

DeMeuse is described as 5’7″ tall, about 160 pounds. He was last seen in a blue t-shirt, black pants and white Nike tennis shoes. His family believes DeMeuse is on foot. But if he did access transportation, he likely went to a casino near Madison or to Germantown where he used to live. Another possibility is the Upper Peninsula, where DeMeuse’s parents are buried.