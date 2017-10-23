× Giannis Antetokounmpo Eastern Conference Player of the Week for 3rd time in his career

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the first week of the 2017-18 NBA season, the NBA announced Monday, October 23rd.

The award is Antetokounmpo’s third Player of the Week honor of his career.

According to a news release from Milwaukee Bucks officials, Antetokounmpo averaged 38.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.7 steals over the first three games of the season and shot 67.2 percent overall. He scored over 30 points in each game, including 37 points with 13 rebounds in a season-opening win at Boston (tied for the second-most points in a season opener in Bucks history), and a career-high 44 points on 17-of-23 shooting (.739) in a win over Portland on Saturday.

Antetokounmpo currently leads the NBA in scoring and ranks seventh in field goal percentage.

His 115 points scored through the first three games of the season are the second-most in franchise history and tied for the ninth-most in NBA history.

Fans can see the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Week and the Bucks in action Monday night at the BMO Harris Bradley Center when they take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m.