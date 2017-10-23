Wind advisory for all of SE WI from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday

Hurricane relief fundraiser: Badgers to host Northern Iowa in free exhibition game

ST LOUIS, MO - MARCH 18: The Wisconsin Badgers mascot performs during the game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Wisconsin Badgers in the first round of the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Scottrade Center on March 18, 2016 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

MADISON — Wisconsin will host a free exhibition basketball game against Northern Iowa on Nov. 1.

Tipoff is 7 p.m. at Kohl Center. The game will raise money for hurricane relief in the southern U.S. and the Caribbean.

While admission is free, tickets must be secured online at UWBadgers.com. Donors and season ticket holders may begin securing reserved seat tickets at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Reserved seat tickets for the public will be available online at noon that day. The limit is eight tickets per account.

UW-Madison students may begin claiming tickets at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Each student may claim up to two tickets, while supplies last. Game-day parking will be available, cash only.

Fans will be asked to donate to Team Rubicon, an organization founded by former Badgers football player Jake Wood.