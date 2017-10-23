Police: 34-year-old man arrested in connection with murder of 6-year-old boy

MILWAUKEE — A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of six-year-old Justin Evans Jr., which happened on July 22nd near 23rd and Nash in Milwaukee, police confirmed for FOX6 News on Monday, October 23rd.

Charges are pending against the suspect with the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Police in August announced two persons of interest had been arrested in connection with this case. They said a 23-year-old man was arrested in Milwaukee, and a 32-year-old man was arrested in Chicago.

Charges were never brought against those people.

Evans Jr. was stuck by a stray bullet while visiting his grandmother’s home — as he was about to head up to Green Bay with family for a fishing trip.

FOX6 News spoke with Evans Jr.’s aunt shortly after the shooting, who was there as bullets flew on that Saturday.

“I looked and I literally saw guns and bullets flying everywhere, every which way, so when it happened and noticed my nephew was shot, I was screaming ‘he’s shot. They shooting. Help me. Help me,'” Jasmine Jones said.

Evans father, Justin Evans Sr., was released from Jail in Waukesha County to attend his son’s funeral on August 1st. He spoke to FOX6 News upon his release — and was emotional as he spoke about his son’s death, and the fact that he found out what happened while in jail.

“I’m happy to be out with my family, but this is so hard for me. So hard. That was my little boy. That was my junior. I don’t even know what to do now. I really don’t. It’s been very hard. Very, very hard. I found out…I was in jail when I found out, and it’s just so mind-blowing. Like, I can’t…I don’t know…My life will never be the same. He was a good kid. He was very intelligent. He was smart. He just got took too soon. I hope they find whoever did this — and I hope they pay. Really. Truly. I’m very grateful (for the support). Very grateful. I appreciate it. I love you Justin,” Evans Sr. said.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.