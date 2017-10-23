× Recognize him? Wauwatosa police seek bank robbery suspect wearing black wig

WAUWATOSA — Wauwatosa police are seeking a suspect responsible for a robbery at the US Bank on Mayfair Road near North Avenue.

It happened Thursday, October 19th around 4:15 p.m.

Police say the suspect, described as a black man, between the ages of 28 and 32, standing 6′ to 6’3″ tall, with a thin to medium build, presented a note to a teller demanding money.

He was wearing a long, black wig (past shoulder length), dark sunglasses, a tan button-down shirt and brown work pants.

Anyone with information is asked contact the Wauwatosa Police Department – Detective Bureau at 414-471-8430, OR anonymously contact Wauwatosa Crime Stoppers, 771-TOSA (8672), OR anonymously Text-a-Tip to “crimes” using keyword “tosa.” You may be eligible for a cash reward.