Reggie Gaston due in court, charged in crash that killed mother, infant daughter

MILWAUKEE -- 22-year-old Reggie Gaston -- the Milwaukee man facing multiple criminal charges in connection with a crash that killed a woman and her infant daughter on October 2nd is due in court Monday, October 23rd for his preliminary hearing.

Gaston is facing the following charges:

Second degree reckless homicide, habitual criminality repeater (2 counts)

Second degree reckless injury, habitual criminality repeater

Gaston's ankle was fractured from a crash but the pain he caused to others is far worse.

Jeffrey and Jackie Rhodes are in deep mourning. Their daughter, 27-year-old Shakela and her 11-month-old daughter, Aaliyah Ellis, were killed when the SUV Gaston was driving plowed into their car shortly after 1:00 a.m. near 35th and Capitol.

"No words can express the way we feel right now. It's very heavy," said Jeffrey.

According to court documents, Gaston had just made a drug sale before hopping in an SUV. Gaston has no license, and reportedly barreled through the red light at the intersection going 78 mph without braking and struck the victim's car -- completely destroying it. The posted speed limit on that stretch of road is 30 mph.

Shekela and her baby were killed instantly, their young cousin was thrown from the vehicle and suffered extensive injuries.

Digital video recordings from a county bus shows the driver exit and hobble away.

Shakela Rhodes left behind four other children.