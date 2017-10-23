× Sen. Tim Carpenter wants to see Foxconn incentives deal before vote

MADISON — A Democratic lawmaker on Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s jobs creation agency’s board wants to see a contract with Foxconn Technology Group before voting on the deal.

Foxconn wants to build a plant in Mount Pleasant. Walker signed a bill last month handing the company $3 billion in incentives.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is finalizing a contract with Foxconn to execute the incentives. When the deal is done the board will enact it by voting on a staff review of the contract.

Sen. Tim Carpenter, who sits on WEDC’s board, voted against the incentives. He said last week that the agency had discovered an unspecified problem in the language and issued a news release Monday demanding to see the contract before the vote.

WEDC spokesman Mark Maley says the agency is following the same process as it does for any incentive award.