Sneak peek: Bucks show off replica throwback court ahead of “Mecca” matchup

MILWAUKEE — On Monday, October 23rd, three days away from one of the most anticipated Milwaukee Bucks’ home games of the season, we got a sneak peek inside the UWM Panther Arena — at the throwback court.

On Thursday night, October 26th, the Bucks are returning to “The Mecca” for one night only, as they face the Boston Celtics.

Both teams will play on a replica of the famous Robert Indiana-designed court.

Known by many as “the court that made Milwaukee famous,” the Bucks played on the court from 1977 through 1988, winning more than 70 percent of their games there.

