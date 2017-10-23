× “Time for Wisconsin to act:” Lawmakers plan public forum to push medical marijuana bills

WEST ALLIS — Two state legislators in a news release Monday, October 23rd announced a public forum in West Allis — where they’ll discuss and promote two bills which would allow patients access to medical marijuana with a doctor’s recommendation.

According to the release, the bills were introduced in February of this year and have had no action in Legislative committees.

Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison and Sen. Jon Erpenbach (D-Middleton) will join advocates for this forum.

The news release states that these bills “will end the practice of criminalizing patients trying to obtain a medicine that works for them.”

Sen. Erpenbach and Rep. Taylor have indicated politics have meant the bills have not even received a Legislative public hearing in either house despite national polling showing support at 89% in favor of allowing medical use of marijuana.

According to the release, there are currently 29 states, including Minnesota, Illinois and Michigan that have legalized marijuana for medicinal purposes.

The forum is set for Monday, October 30th at McCarty Park Pavilion near 78th and Beloit.