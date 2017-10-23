Vote now: Select your favorite photo for a chance to win Packers tickets

LIVE VIDEO: Right lane blocked on I-41 at Center due to law enforcement activity

Posted 11:24 am, October 23, 2017, by , Updated at 11:28AM, October 23, 2017

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are offering fans the chance to win tickets to the Dec. 23 Packers-Vikings game by voting for their favorites in the annual Packers Fan Choice Awards.

Fans can vote for photos in six different award categories:

  • Proudest Packers Kid
  • Cutest Packers Pet
  • Cutest Packers Selfie
  • Greatest Packers Vacation Photo
  • Best Packers Party
  • Best Packers Pose

To participate, fans need to click on their favorite photo in each category, and then cast their vote! For voting, your name will be entered in a drawing to win a pair of tickets to the Packers-Vikings game on December 23rd. You can vote once a day, daily.

CLICK HERE to vote now!