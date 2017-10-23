× Vote now: Select your favorite photo for a chance to win Packers tickets

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are offering fans the chance to win tickets to the Dec. 23 Packers-Vikings game by voting for their favorites in the annual Packers Fan Choice Awards.

Fans can vote for photos in six different award categories:

Proudest Packers Kid

Cutest Packers Pet

Cutest Packers Selfie

Greatest Packers Vacation Photo

Best Packers Party

Best Packers Pose

To participate, fans need to click on their favorite photo in each category, and then cast their vote! For voting, your name will be entered in a drawing to win a pair of tickets to the Packers-Vikings game on December 23rd. You can vote once a day, daily.

CLICK HERE to vote now!