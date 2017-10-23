Vote now: Select your favorite photo for a chance to win Packers tickets
GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are offering fans the chance to win tickets to the Dec. 23 Packers-Vikings game by voting for their favorites in the annual Packers Fan Choice Awards.
Fans can vote for photos in six different award categories:
- Proudest Packers Kid
- Cutest Packers Pet
- Cutest Packers Selfie
- Greatest Packers Vacation Photo
- Best Packers Party
- Best Packers Pose
To participate, fans need to click on their favorite photo in each category, and then cast their vote! For voting, your name will be entered in a drawing to win a pair of tickets to the Packers-Vikings game on December 23rd. You can vote once a day, daily.
CLICK HERE to vote now!