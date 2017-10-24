Caught on camera: Officials seek help to ID suspect in burglary of gentleman’s club

TOWN OF DARIEN — The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that occurred during the morning of Saturday, October 7th at the Vegas Gentlemen’s Club located on Highway 14 in the Town of Darien.

Video surveillance of the incident shows a female subject being involved and the vehicle she was operating appears to be a green Toyota.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary, or is able to identify the suspect, is asked to contact Detective Mike Banaszynski at 262-741-4428 or email at mbanaszy@co.walworth.wi.us.

If persons with information would like to remain anonymous they can submit the information by calling 262-723-COPS (2677) or by visiting p3tips.com.

