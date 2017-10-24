Fiona the baby hippo crashes couple’s engagement photo at Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI – A couple who got engaged at the Cincinnati Zoo earlier this month posted photos on social media after capturing an adorable photobomb during the proposal.

When Nick Kelble dropped to a knee while proposing to Hayley Roll at the Hippo Cove section of the zoo Fiona the hippo was there to witness the event.

Roll, a radiologic technologist at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, posted the photos on her Instagram page of the happy couple and young Fiona appearing to smile from behind the glass

“We’re so happy Fiona could be there on our special day,” Roll wrote.

Fiona was born at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens on Jan. 24. The hippo, who was 25 pounds too small, quickly captured hearts and became an internet star.

A team of keepers carefully raised the baby hippo by hand, feeding her bottles and helping her into her kiddie pool. Now, Fiona is growing up and spending more time with her parents on exhibit.

