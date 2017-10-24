× “Forcibly removed money:” Suspect wearing ski mask robs West Bend gas station

WEST BEND — West Bend police are investigating a strong armed robbery that happened Monday night, October 23rd at a Mad Max convenience store — located on Main Street near Paradise Drive.

According to police, a male suspect wearing a ski mask entered the store around 9:50 p.m. and forcibly removed money.

The suspect fled the store on foot.

There were no customers in the store and the employee was not injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a male, 5’ 11”, 150 to 160 pounds, thin build, wearing a ski mask and dark clothing.

Anyone with any information should call the West Bend Police Department at (262) 335-5000.