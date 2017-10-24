Former Waterford teacher accused of inappropriate contact with 8th grade student

RACINE COUNTY — A former Waterford teacher is accused of having inappropriate contact with an eighth grade student. Justin Spiegelhoff, 35, was a teacher at Washington Caldwell School when the alleged incidents happened between 2011 and 2012.

The victim — who is now 19 — stated Spiegelhoff would make efforts to spend time with her by keeping her in his classroom at recess, and holding her after school. She told investigators Spiegelhoff would write her notes, give her gifts and call her. During one of the phone calls, Spiegelhoff told the victim he wanted to date her when she turned 18 and that he “wanted to kiss her.”

The criminal complaint says the victim detailed an incident where she stayed late at school studying. Spiegelhoff asked her to stop by his classroom. While there, he asked her to help get some things from a closet for the next day’s class. While reaching for items on an upper shelf, the victim said Spiegelhoff came from behind and her and touched her inappropriately.

Another occasion, Spiegelhoff was alone in the kiln room at the school when he “grabbed her and kissed her” and then reached under her shirt. The victim stated she backed off and he apologized.

The victim told investigators Spiegelhoff would also occasionally “grab her butt” when she walked into the classroom staying late at school. On one occasion, the victim stated Spiegelhoff put his hand down the back of her shirt and into her pants.

Spiegelhoff is now out of jail on a signature bond.

