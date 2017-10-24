× Lights dim Sunday at 10pm! China Lights Wisconsin celebrates final week 🏮

HALES CORNERS — You’ve got just five more days to check out China Lights Wisconsin at Boerner Botanical Gardens!

The lights go dim on Sunday, October 29th at 10:00 p.m.

China Lights features 50 larger-than-life sculptural lantern displays on 10 acres of the Boerner Botanical Gardens, professional Chinese folk-culture entertainment and cultural demonstrations.

In 2016, more than 100,000 people visited.

During the closing weekend, Friday through Sunday, the first 1,000 visitors will receive a free mobile guide.

Friday and Saturday will feature egg roll eating contests.

On Saturday and Sunday, free fortune cookies will be handed out during the Illumination Parade.

There are six performances per night Friday through Sunday, including professional acrobats, martial artists and musicians from China.

There’s also food and drinks, including a wine and Sake bar.

Again — China Lights Wisconsin will be open through October 29th, from 5:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Tickets with the end date of October 22nd, are good through the October 29th extension.

Keep in mind — due to overwhelming demand, a limited number of tickets are being made available each day, online only. Only ticketholders will be allowed entry. No on-site ticket sales are offered.

You can purchase tickets HERE.