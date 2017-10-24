One of the best haunted houses around also happens to be a great fundraiser for Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- One of the best haunted houses around also happens to be a great fundraiser for the Hartford community. Carl is braving the frights at Terror on Rural Street.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Terror on Rural Street (website)

Terror on Rural Street Haunted House is a non-profit organization. TORS is one of the highest rated haunted houses located in Hartford, Wisconsin just minutes north of Milwaukee. Our haunted house features 18 terrifying rooms with high tech effects and over 30 costumed actors ready to scare you and your friends. Now delivering it’s 19th year of Terror to one and all. We mix many Animatronics along with live actors to bring you a New Level of Fear. We have a heated waiting area with concessions and lot’s of free parking.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Concessions include Food/Soda/Candy and Beer & Mixed Drinks for 21+ Older. Caution: Terror on Rural Street Haunted House may be too intense for children.

Caution: Women who are pregnant should ask their doctor before attending. TORS is not responsible for injuries.