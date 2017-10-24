× Packers: Exclusive photo featuring QBs Starr, Favre, Rodgers raises $253K+ for charity in 1 year 🏈

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday, October 24th the exclusive photo featuring QBs Bart Starr, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers raised $253,299 in the first year of its availability at the Packers Pro Shop.

According to a news release from the Packers, Starr, Favre and Rodgers have each received $84,433 for their chosen charities: the Bart and Cherry Starr Foundation, the University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation and the MACC Fund, respectively.

The unique collector’s photo, titled “Legendary Quarterbacks,” features the three quarterbacks photographed together for the first time, as captured on Nov. 26, 2015.

The framed and matted photographs are still available in several different sizes, and prices ranging from $99.95 to $399.95, with 100 percent of the profits benefiting the charities chosen by Starr, Favre and Rodgers.

Each photograph is carefully mounted and double matted under protective Plexiglas, with several different frame choices and sizes available. Officially licensed by the Green Bay Packers and the NFL, each frame is accompanied by a numbered certificate attached to each frame, as well as an individually numbered 8”x11” Letter of Authenticity.

This photo is owned and sold exclusively by the Green Bay Packers and printed by The Highland Mint. Any other version of this photo is not authentic nor officially licensed by the National Football League, Green Bay Packers and National Football League Players Association and is subject to copyright violations.