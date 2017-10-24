× Police: 20-year-old man shot by 26-year-old man; seriously wounded

MILWAUKEE — A man was seriously injured in a shooting that happened on Tuesday afternoon, October 24th near 41st and Center.

It happened around 2:30 p.m.

Police said a 20-year-old man was shot by a 26-year-old man during circumstances that remain under investigation.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

MPD is currently seeking a known suspect and the investigation is ongoing.