Police: 20-year-old man shot by 26-year-old man; seriously wounded
MILWAUKEE — A man was seriously injured in a shooting that happened on Tuesday afternoon, October 24th near 41st and Center.
It happened around 2:30 p.m.
Police said a 20-year-old man was shot by a 26-year-old man during circumstances that remain under investigation.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
MPD is currently seeking a known suspect and the investigation is ongoing.
43.067915 -87.964528