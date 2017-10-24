Police identify man, woman pulled from KK River; witness says they jumped in after arguing

MILWAUKEE — A man and a woman, pulled from the KK River Saturday, October 21st have been identified. They are 43-year-old Fernando Lozyoa and 60-year-old Linda Williams.
Police said Saturday dive crews with the Milwaukee Fire Department recovered the bodies.
According to a witness, Lozyoa jumped into the river after he and Williams argued. Williams jumped in a short time afterward.
Police said there doesn’t appear to be any signs of foul play — but the investigation is ongoing.
42.997170 -87.912577