Police in Zion, Illinois need help after Pleasant Prairie man killed in hit-and-run

ZION, Illinois -- Police in Zion, Illinois are seeking a suspect after a Pleasant Prairie man was killed in a hit-and-run early Saturday, October 21st.

It happened on Green Bay Road, south of 9th Street in Zion -- and involved two victims.

A 19-year-old man from Pleasant Prairie, a pedestrian, was killed. The other pedestrian was hurt, but managed to make it to a nearby home, and requested help. He was later taken to the hospital by ambulance, where he was treated and released.

Police say the striking vehicle is a silver or gray Chrysler Sebring. The driver, a white man wearing a black T-shirt, pulled off Green Bay Road at State Route 173 in Zion, put his black convertible top up and may have removed evidence related to the crime from his vehicle, police said.

The vehicle suffered damage to the left, front end and hood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Zion police at (847) 872-8000.